Payment dispute over informal rideshare prompts shooting on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A dispute over payment for an informal rideshare prompted a shooting on the East Side late Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to around 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Laurel Street, not far from Culebra Road.

An SAPD officer at the scene said the victim was providing “his own rideshare system.” The officer said the driver had advertised the service on a Facebook group.

When the victim, believed to be in his 20s, asked the passenger to pay for the ride, the passenger became upset and exited the vehicle. That’s when the alleged suspect pulled a gun and shot through the vehicle, according to police.

The address officers responded to on the West Side is near the victim’s home. The victim was able to drive himself home after the shooting, before being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The victim was shot at least once in the shoulder. SAPD did not have a clear description of the alleged shooter. It was also not clear where the shooting took place on the East Side.

The victim was in good condition and was able to speak with investigators at the hospital. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

