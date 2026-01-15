SAPD, Crime Stoppers seeks tips in connection with 2024 drive-by shooting on North Side

Authorities said an unidentified passenger in a silver Dodge Charger shot Jordan Burleson with a rifle as he was leaving the party.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking tips in connection with a 2024 drive-by shooting that left a man dead on the North Side.

Around 2:50 a.m. July 31, 2024, Jordan Burleson was attending a party with friends and family at an Airbnb in the 4600 block of Hawthorn Woods, where authorities said the group was filming a music video.

Authorities said an unidentified passenger in a silver Dodge Charger shot Burleson with a rifle as he was leaving the party.

Burleson, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A white Dodge Charger may have also been involved in the shooting, according to authorities.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in the case.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

