Police search for man accused of stealing dog from ACS facility

Suspect in connection with theft of a dog from Animal Care Services facility.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police released photos of a man accused of stealing a dog from an Animal Care Services facility.

Authorities said the theft occurred around 11 p.m. on Dec. 26 at the West Side center located at 4710 State Highway 151.

SAPD said the unidentified man removed the dog, named Rambo, from its kennel before fleeing the location on foot.

An animal rescue group filed a police report after it received a call that Rambo, who they had on hold with ACS, had been stolen.

The dog’s whereabouts and condition remain unknown.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on the theft can contact SAPD at (210) 207-7273.

