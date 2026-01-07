Police report filed for dog stolen from ACS facility An animal rescue group had a Staffordshire Terrier on hold before it was taken FILE: Animal Care Services. (Avery Everett, KSAT 12 News) SAN ANTONIO – A dog was stolen from a kennel at the Animal Care Services facility, according to a San Antonio police report obtained by KSAT.
Authorities said the theft occurred around 11 p.m. Dec. 26 at the West Side center located at 4710 State Highway 151.
An animal rescue group filed a police report after it received a call that Rambo, a dog they had on hold with ACS, had been stolen.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the dog has not been located.
According to the police report, surveillance footage showed a person taking the dog from the facility.
In a statement, ACS said its team is actively reviewing the footage and working with authorities to identify the individual involved.
ACS’ security team is monitoring the area and the center emphasized that the safety of its animals is a top priority.
KSAT will update this story once more information becomes available.
