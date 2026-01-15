Authorities searching for shooter, witnesses in connection with 2023 murder on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are searching for the shooter and witnesses in connection with a 2023 murder on the Southwest Side.

According to authorities, Andrew Reed Keller was working as a security guard between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Nov. 4, 2023, at a construction site at 4631 S. Zarzamora St., when he was found dead by his supervisor.

Keller suffered a gunshot wound and died at the construction site.

Authorities said earlier in his shift, Keller escorted “several different individuals” from the property after he found them attempting to trespass onto the site.

SAPD is seeking information on the shooter and other people involved, or witnesses to the shooting.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in the case.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

