Woman ejected after DWI-related crash on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was ejected from a truck in a two-vehicle crash believed to be linked to drunk driving on the North Side early Monday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:05 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Loop 1604 and the Northwest Military Highway, just past Bitters Road.

Two people in a black pickup truck were traveling westbound on Loop 1604 when they collided with the back of a construction work truck.

After the crash, the pickup truck spun, and the woman was ejected from it, police said.

Both the man and the woman were hospitalized in stable condition.

The man was found to be intoxicated and could face intoxication assault charges depending on the woman’s injuries, according to police.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

