Man stabs sister in argument at East Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One woman is injured after being stabbed by her brother in an argument on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said a 44-year-old man stabbed his 37-year-old sister twice around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at a home on Rotary, near Freeman Colliseum and the Frost Bank Center.

The two were reportedly in an argument over funeral arrangements, police said, after the death of a family member.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, and police detained the man.

Additional information has not yet been made available.

If you or someone you know is dealing with family violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

