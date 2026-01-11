2 injured after shot fired in pistol-whipping at Northeast Side funeral wake, SAPD says

Police investigate after a shot was fired during a pistol-whipping at a Northeast Side funeral wake on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were injured after an altercation at a funeral reception became violent Saturday evening on the Northeast Side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

One man pulled out a gun and beat the other with the weapon after the two were involved in an altercation in the 9100 block of Perrin Beitel, police said.

During the alleged assault, police said the man accidentally fired the gun, hitting an uninvolved bystander.

The person shot and the person hit by the pistol were both taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Police have not yet placed a suspect in custody.

This story is developing. Check back for additional information.

