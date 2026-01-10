Woman killed in apparent Southwest Side hit-and-run off Interstate 35, SAPD says

Police are searching for a suspect in the death of a woman, who was found on the service road of Interstate 35 on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are looking for a suspect after a woman was found dead on the service road of Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side.

The woman was killed in what the San Antonio Police Department believes to be a hit-and-run crash near Fischer Road.

Someone at a nearby business called police after he found what he believed to be a body, police said. The woman was dead when police arrived, and car parts were scattered.

The department said it has not yet identified a suspect.

This story is developing.

