Woman walking on side of railroad tracks fatally struck by train, San Antonio police say

A woman walking on the side of railroad tracks was fatally struck by a train, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Around 2:05 p.m. Friday, police said the woman was found unresponsive at the tracks near the intersection of Saltillo Street and South Brazos Street on the West Side.
According to police, the train conductor said he saw the woman walking along the side of the tracks. The conductor said he sounded the train horn to alert the woman, but she did not move away from the tracks.
The woman, who police said was in her 20s to 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional information was not immediately available.
About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
