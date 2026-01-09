Skip to main content
Local News

Woman walking on side of railroad tracks fatally struck by train, San Antonio police say

SAPD: The woman was pronounced dead at the scene

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

A woman walking on the side of railroad tracks was fatally struck by a train, according to the San Antonio Police Department. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Around 2:05 p.m. Friday, police said the woman was found unresponsive at the tracks near the intersection of Saltillo Street and South Brazos Street on the West Side.

According to police, the train conductor said he saw the woman walking along the side of the tracks. The conductor said he sounded the train horn to alert the woman, but she did not move away from the tracks.

The woman, who police said was in her 20s to 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information was not immediately available.

