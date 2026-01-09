ME’s office identifies woman killed in I-35 crash in Von Ormy

VON ORMY, Texas – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a crash on an I-35 access road in Von Ormy earlier this week.

Jeniffer Abrego, 45, died from blunt force injuries. Her manner of death was ruled an accident, according to the ME’s office.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 14400 block of Interstate 35 southbound on the access road.

BCSO said that both Abrego and the girl were on the motorcycle prior to the collision with an 18-wheeler.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said its deputies found Abrego unresponsive. EMS officials attempted to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl suffered “a severe open fracture to her right arm,” BCSO said. Officials applied a tourniquet to the arm, and she was later hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office said that the girl’s condition has improved at the hospital and she’s now recovering.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

There were no criminal elements to the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

