Man arrested, charged in deadly Guadalupe County crash, DPS says

Travis Walden, 36, was arrested and charged in connection to a deadly crash in Guadalupe County.

GUADALUPE COUNTY – A 36-year-old man is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after a deadly crash in Guadalupe County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Jan 1, at the intersection of State Highway 123 and Navarro Ranch Road, north of Seguin.

Preliminary information showed a 2005 Chevrolet Impala was stopped at a red light when a 2003 Chevrolet truck, which was traveling northbound, failed to control its speed and rear-ended the other vehicle, DPS spokesperson Dila Hidalgo said in an email to KSAT.

The driver of the Impala, identified as 76-year-old Ernie Olson, was pronounced dead. Travis Walden, the driver of the Chevrolet truck, was arrested, Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo said that a 63-year-old woman passenger with Olson and a 29-year-old woman passenger with Walden were both transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Walden was charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault, according to DPS.

Walden faces a combined $450,000 bond, Guadalupe County court records show.

