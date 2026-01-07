Woman killed, child critically injured after crash on I-35 access road in Von Ormy, BCSO says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

VON ORMY, Texas – A 45-year-old woman was killed, and a girl was critically injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 14400 block of Interstate 35 southbound on the access road.

BCSO said that both the woman and the girl were on the motorcycle prior to the collision.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said its deputies found the woman unresponsive. EMS officials attempted to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl suffered “a severe open fracture to her right arm,” BCSO said. Officials applied a tourniquet to the arm, and she was later hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office said that the girl’s condition has improved at the hospital and she’s now recovering.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

There were no criminal elements to the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

