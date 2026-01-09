Man hospitalized after ‘high-speed’ motorcycle crash on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized early Friday after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 281 on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 281 just past the San Pedro Avenue exit around 12:45 a.m.

Details around the crash are limited; however, an officer at the scene said the man fell off the motorcycle “at a high rate of speed.” A witness called police.

EMS officials gave the man CPR at the scene before he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The victim is believed to be in his 20s. No other vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information and will update this as we learn more.

