Northside ISD student hit by vehicle while riding scooter to school, district says The 14-year-old male student was taken to a hospital for treatment Pease Middle School (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A Northside Independent School District (NISD) student was struck by a vehicle while on their way to school Thursday morning, the district told KSAT.
The crash happened after 8:30 a.m. near the entrance of NISD’s South Transportation Station, located at 435 Hunt Lane near Pease Middle School.
NISD said the victim is a 14-year-old male student enrolled at the middle school.
The student was riding a motorized scooter when they were hit, according to the district. He was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, NISD said.
San Antonio police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities in their investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read also:
Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
