Northside ISD student hit by vehicle while riding scooter to school, district says

SAN ANTONIO – A Northside Independent School District (NISD) student was struck by a vehicle while on their way to school Thursday morning, the district told KSAT.

The crash happened after 8:30 a.m. near the entrance of NISD’s South Transportation Station, located at 435 Hunt Lane near Pease Middle School.

NISD said the victim is a 14-year-old male student enrolled at the middle school.

The student was riding a motorized scooter when they were hit, according to the district. He was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, NISD said.

San Antonio police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities in their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

