Man hit by vehicles, killed attempting to cross Highway 90, SAPD says

San Antonio police investigating early Thursday after a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead after attempting to cross Highway 90 around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit by several vehicles and later died after attempting to cross Highway 90 early Thursday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to an area near Highway 90 and Gunsmoke Drive, not far from the Loop 410 interchange, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Recommended Videos

A 19-year-old man attempted to cross the main lanes of the highway, but was struck by at least two vehicles, SAPD said.

The drivers of both vehicles stopped and called authorities.

The man was pronounced dead by EMS officials at the scene, police said.

SAPD said no criminal charges were expected.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information. This story will be updated.

Read more: