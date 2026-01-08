Woman, 6-year-old girl injured in suspected DWI crash with 2 other vehicles on West Side, SAPD says

San Antonio police said one of the drivers injured in a three-vehicle crash may have been drinking while she was behind the wheel with a child in the backseat.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said one of the drivers injured in a three-vehicle crash may have been drinking while she was behind the wheel with a child in the backseat.

Officers were dispatched to a crash just before 4 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Culebra Road and Arcadia Creek.

Recommended Videos

After they arrived, investigators said the first vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Culebra Road northbound when it struck a second vehicle traveling in the same direction.

According to police, the second vehicle then veered into oncoming traffic where it crashed into a third vehicle.

San Antonio fire officials said three people were taken to the hospital for further treatment:

A 27-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl in the first vehicle, who were both not wearing a seat belt

The driver in the third vehicle

The 6-year-old suffered “serious injuries but thus far (are) not life-threatening,” an SAPD sergeant at the scene told KSAT.

The woman and the driver of the third vehicle also sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle “didn’t appear injured,” SAPD said.

Upon further investigation, authorities said the woman and child were not wearing seat belts at the time of crash. Officers also discovered “open alcoholic beverages in the (woman’s) vehicle.”

The connection between the woman and the child is unclear.

At this time, the woman has not been charged with a crime, but police officers said they are investigating the crash as a suspected driving while intoxicated (DWI) crash.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

More local news coverage on KSAT: