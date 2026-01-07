Skip to main content
Clear icon
82º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Afternoon hearing scheduled to address discrepancy in trial of ex-Uvalde CISD officer
Lawsuit filed against H-E-B, others after 4 women killed in 18-wheeler crash in Texas Panhandle
Records: Bexar County military services director frequently absent from office, failed to address misconduct
Woman fears heavily stained mattress dumped in empty North Side lot could be connected to crime
Judge denies defense’s mistrial motion on Day 2 in trial of ex-Uvalde CISD officer
Construction worker dies at Converse Elementary School, Judson ISD says
Woman arrested, accused of stealing over $150K from nonprofit organization, Seguin police say

Local News

Construction worker dies at Converse Elementary School, Judson ISD says

The district did not specify how the worker died

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News)

CONVERSE, Texas – A construction worker died Wednesday on the Converse Elementary School campus, according to the Judson Independent School District.

A Judson ISD spokesperson said the worker was employed with a third-party construction company contracted for the project.

Recommended Videos

“Our hearts go out to the individual’s family, friends, and coworkers during this incredibly difficult time,” the spokesperson stated.

Judson ISD said that it is cooperating with the construction company and local authorities in the investigation.

The district did not specify how the worker died. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will provide the worker’s identity, as well as their cause and manner of death.

A source confirmed with KSAT that DL Bandy is the general contractor on the project.

Further information was not readily available.

Read also

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos