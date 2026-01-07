Construction worker dies at Converse Elementary School, Judson ISD says

CONVERSE, Texas – A construction worker died Wednesday on the Converse Elementary School campus, according to the Judson Independent School District.

A Judson ISD spokesperson said the worker was employed with a third-party construction company contracted for the project.

Recommended Videos

“Our hearts go out to the individual’s family, friends, and coworkers during this incredibly difficult time,” the spokesperson stated.

Judson ISD said that it is cooperating with the construction company and local authorities in the investigation.

The district did not specify how the worker died. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will provide the worker’s identity, as well as their cause and manner of death.

A source confirmed with KSAT that DL Bandy is the general contractor on the project.

Further information was not readily available.

Read also