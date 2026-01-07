Man arrested, accused of stealing copper from SAISD campus, warrants state

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing over $800 worth of copper from a San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) campus, according to court documents.

Jason Anthony Barrera was taken into custody on Tuesday and faces four burglary of building charges, court records show.

Barrera’s arrest warrants said he was seen on camera taking copper from the Martin Luther King Jr. Academy several times.

When Barrera was confronted in the SAISD Transportation Lot, an arrest affidavit said he admitted to stealing copper from the campus to district officers.

Barrera also told the officers that his supervisor had allegedly told all district employees that they could go to the academy and take whatever, since the campus is closing, an affidavit states.

According to the documents, the supervisor later told investigators that he had notified his staff that they could use parts from the campus for “re-purposing” within the district.

However, the warrants state that the supervisor did not tell staff that they could take district property for their own personal gain.

The supervisor also said that Barrera had no permission to be on campus, the documents stated.

Barrera sold the material for approximately $887, according to the warrants.

He was later booked into the Bexar County jail on a $40,000 bond, but has since bonded out.

KSAT has reached out to SAISD for information on Barrera’s employment status with the district. This story will be updated once those details become available.

