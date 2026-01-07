Warrant issued for man suspected of beating another man unconscious during Freeman Coliseum concert

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County deputies issued a warrant for Arthur Higa Jr., 25, after an assault during a Dec. 26 concert at the Freeman Coliseum.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and video obtained by KSAT, several people were assaulting two men during a YFN Lucci concert.

Those two men were Karolina Rivera’s father and brother.

“My dad was knocked unconscious, and my brother was still getting assaulted by the nine other men,” Rivera said.

The Freeman Coliseum told KSAT they had armed BCSO deputies and unarmed private security working the event, but Rivera said she didn’t see security until after the fight ended.

“We follow all industry standards for staffing security, medical and ushering services at all of our events,” the general manager for the Freeman Coliseum wrote.

However, Rivera said there was no security personnel in the pit area where the fight happened and said the fight would have ended sooner if there was security.

“There was no security on the spot to help,” Rivera said. “No, no security. I mean, the only people on the floor of the concert that night were the ushers, like the ones that you scan your ticket with.”

Rivera’s father and brother are recovering after the family took them to the hospital immediately after the assault. The sheriff’s office issued a warrant for Higa on two assault bodily injury charges.

The Rivera family is asking for everyone’s help to identify the other people who were involved.

“We still have nine others that are out there and that haven’t been identified,” Rivera said.

