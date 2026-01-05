Animal cruelty case came to light after fireworks sparked car fire, Bexar County investigators say

SAN ANTONIO – A mishap with fireworks ultimately called attention to what the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has labeled a case of animal cruelty.

>>BCSO: Man arrested after 3 malnourished dogs, more than 60 chickens found in east Bexar County

According to the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office, fireworks on New Year’s Day sparked a vehicle fire outside a home on Kayroe Road near Adkins.

Crews arrived at the fire and noticed what appeared to be a malnourished dog on the property, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook.

Deputies searching the property later found additional animals, including dozens of chickens and roosters in cages with no food or water, BCSO said.

Among the animals, BCSO said its deputies found one dead bird and another bird with injuries associated with cockfighting.

Aundra Mathis, 58, was arrested at the scene Thursday on several counts of animal cruelty, the sheriff’s office said.

In all, 43 hens and 37 roosters and eight dogs were seized from the property and turned over to Bexar County Animal Care.

According to BCSO, Mathis denied having any association with the animals, except for a few of the birds.

Court records show that he was booked into the Bexar County jail but was released on bond the same day.

