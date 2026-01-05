BCSO: Man arrested after 3 malnourished dogs, more than 60 chickens found in east Bexar County

Aundra Mathis, middle, was arrested for animal cruelty on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

ADKINS, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man after it found three severely malnourished dogs and more than 60 chickens on an East Side property.

Aundra Mathis was arrested on Thursday and charged with three counts of animal cruelty.

Deputies located the animals while responding to the 600 block of Kayroe Drive for a vehicle engulfed in flames, the sheriff’s office said.

BCSO said deputies found a deceased bird and another with injuries consistent with cockfighting. It also said investigators found evidence that Mathis previously strangled a dog and provoked roosters to cockfight.

The property owner told deputies Mathis was working there and owned the chickens, which BCSO said were confined in cages without adequate food, water or shelter.

Mathis denied ownership of the dogs, the sheriff’s office said, but admitted to owning some of the chickens.

Bexar County Animal Control responded to the scene and took custody of all animals on the property, the sheriff’s office said.

