At least 7 break-ins reported at San Antonio-area Great Clips locations in 1 night

SAN ANTONIO – Several Great Clips locations throughout the San Antonio area were targeted by vandals Monday night.

Stylists arriving to work Tuesday morning were greeted by busted out windows and doors and pieces of glass scattered across the floor.

KSAT was able to confirm at least seven different salons sustained some damage, the majority of them on the West Side and Northwest Side.

San Antonio and Castle Hills police officers, along with Bexar County sheriff’s deputies, responded to the affected locations to find the same scene.

The affected Great Clips locations include:

1973 Northwest Loop 410, Suite 105

11590 Galm Road, Suite 104

11019 Culebra Road

11841 Alamo Ranch Pkwy, Suite 105

7531 Bandera Road, Suite 105

5122 Fredericksburg Road

5601 Bandera Road, Suite 102

On Tuesday, each location had already boarded up the broken glass windows and doors, or they were in the process of being fixed.

Police said a few things were taken at some of the locations, but KSAT learned from some of the stores that cash may been stolen from at least three locations.

San Antonio Police Department investigators said they are reviewing video of the break-ins at the locations at Fredericksburg Road and Bandera Road near Eckhert Road that captured three masked people going inside the businesses.

An official with Great Clips’ corporate office released a statement on the crime spree directed at the local company franchisees.

“The safety of our stylists and guests is our top priority, and we’re thankful that neither were present during these incidents,” the statement said. “The franchisees impacted by these burglaries are actively cooperating with the San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate.”

Anyone with any information about the break-ins is encouraged to call law enforcement.

