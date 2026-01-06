San Antonio Zoo visitors say they still feel safe after Saturday evening stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo draws thousands who want the experience of seeing nature up close and creating memories, but some visitors saw something that had nothing to do with the zoo on Saturday night.

According to San Antonio police, Alexander Pena, 29, was fighting with a person outside the zoo’s gift shop when two men tried to break it up and were stabbed in the process.

Police told KSAT that Pena was detained at the scene. The two people who were stabbed, an 18-year-old man and a 42-year-old man, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.

Visitors to the zoo on Monday shuttered at the thought that kids may have witnessed criminal behavior.

“That shouldn’t be happening because kids are all over the place, and they shouldn’t see two persons stabbing each other,” Bryan Gonzalez said.

Despite the stabbing, the visitors KSAT spoke with said they still feel the San Antonio Zoo is safe for them and their families.

“I didn’t really think anything of it,” Reesa Kaddy said. “But when I saw {the TikTok video}, that, like, I just got scared but, like, it’s still real safe for you.”

Diane Hegland agreed.

“I didn’t feel threatened at all,” Hegland said. “It’s an isolated incident and the zoo is wonderful.”

“We will come every day because my kids really enjoy being here,” Gonzalez said. “So yeah, I mean, it’s sad that it’s happening here, but I won’t change my mind.”

Visitors acknowledge intervening in some situations can help resolve problems but said they would advise people to call police first.

“If you see something that you can’t handle, just step away and notify authorities,” Hegland said.

In a statement to KSAT, the San Antonio Zoo said its team members and the San Antonio Fire Department administered first aid to the victims immediately after the incident and are continuing to work closely with San Antonio Park Police and SAPD.

Pena is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

