Man hospitalized after argument escalates to shooting on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized Tuesday after he was shot twice during an argument on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around noon in the 200 block of West Quill Drive, located near Bandera Road.

Upon arrival, police officers found the man with a gunshot wound to his leg and an injury to his head.

After further investigation, SAPD said that two men got into an argument that escalated into a fistfight.

One of the men, described as “someone losing the fight,” grabbed a gun in the home at some point and shot the other man twice.

The victim was later taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities added that a third man attempted to join the fight with a tire iron, but fled with the shooter before SAPD arrived at the scene.

Further information was not readily available.

