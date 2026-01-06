Bodycam footage, 911 call reveal suspect threatened to ‘kill’ police before deadly BCSO shootout

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn camera footage Monday of the Dec. 21, 2025, shootout that killed Jose Arley Fernandez Solano and injured two Bexar County deputies.

Deputies Nathan Sigala and Nicholas Zinni got into a physical struggle before Solano fired a single shot that struck both men. The deputies returned fire, and Solano was killed, BCSO said.

The sheriff’s office also released details of the initial 911 call for a domestic disturbance that spurred deputies’ response to the home in the 700 block of Tecumseh Drive.

The caller referred to Solano as her ex-boyfriend and said he was armed with two weapons and made threats to harm her and her children.

“He told me that if I called the police, he would kill himself or kill the police,” the woman said in Spanish during the 911 call.

The caller said Solano did not live at the home and that she had called police several times in the past for similar disturbances involving Solano.

The caller told the 911 dispatcher that Solano was asleep in the home and suspected he was on drugs.

“He must be drugged because every time he gets like that, it’s because he is drugged,” the woman said.

The woman later indicated that she placed the call down the street from the home, which meant Solano was at the woman’s home all alone.

Body camera footage showed Solano answering the front door upon the deputies’ arrival.

Sigala asked Solano what had happened with the woman. With his head, Solano indicated to the deputies that she wasn’t home.

The footage then showed that Sigala reached past the home’s front doorway to grab Solano’s arm. Solano lunged backwards into the home.

The two got into a physical altercation, the footage showed. One shot can be heard while Sigala was mounted over Solano, who was on the floor.

“I think I’m hit. I’m hit, I’m hit,” one of the deputies called out. It is unclear if the comment was made by Sigala or Zinni, but BCSO said both deputies were struck by the single shot.

During the altercation, Sigala’s body-worm camera was dislodged from his uniform and did not further provide a clearer view of the struggle.

Zinni’s body-worm camera showed both deputies returned fire with at least six gunshots combined.

Following the shooting, investigators discovered a stolen handgun in Solano’s possession, the sheriff’s office said.

Both deputies were hospitalized and were placed on administrative leave as BCSO’s investigation continues.

