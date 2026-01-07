Woman arrested, accused of stealing over $150K from nonprofit organization, Seguin police say

SEGUIN, Texas – A woman arrested is accused of stealing over $150,000 from a nonprofit organization in the San Antonio area, according to Seguin police.

Mary Hargrave, 60, was charged with theft of property totaling more than $150,000 on Dec. 30, court records indicate.

An arrest warrant states that the alleged theft occurred between December 2023 and July 2025.

KSAT spoke with the nonprofit, Guadalupe County United Way (GCUW).

According to board members, Hargrave was employed with the nonprofit from 2018 until the misconduct was discovered.

“As an organization, we take this issue seriously and are pursuing every option available to us, including legal action. We have already strengthened internal processes to ensure greater oversight and transparency for the board,” Guadalupe County United Way said in a news release. “Moving forward, we will fulfill our obligations to our agencies and work with our donors in rectifying this interruption in our important service to our community.”

Over the phone, GCUW said that before the misconduct was discovered, Hargrave had moved to Utah and asked to do meetings over Zoom. She also told the organization this was due to a serious illness and that she wanted to be closer to her son, the nonprofit said.

“We’re still not sure what the truth is,” a board member said.

The board member added that as soon as they noticed discrepancies between debit card charges and other issues, they contacted an independent auditor, who “conducted a thorough fraud review.”

The information was later shared with law enforcement, leading to Hargrave’s arrest.

The nonprofit said it has enough money to pay all needed donors and charges through the end of 2026.

However, they have spoken with the Comal County United Way branch, which has agreed to absorb GCUW and take applications for its donors going forward.

Comal County United Way confirmed this, saying, “GCUW contacted us late 2025 to let us know they would be releasing their area of service. Our United Way of Comal County Board of Directors met on November 5th and, after much consideration, agreed to expand into Guadalupe County.”

See the full statement from GCUW below:

“The Guadalupe County United Way discovered inappropriate financial activity involving an employee. An independent auditor conducted a thorough fraud review, which was shared with local law enforcement. The employee under review is no longer employed by the Guadalupe County United Way and has been charged.

“As an organization, we take this issue seriously and are pursuing every option available to us, including legal action. We have already strengthened internal processes to ensure greater oversight and transparency for the board. Moving forward, we will fulfill our obligations to our agencies and work with our donors in rectifying this interruption in our important service to our community. We have contacted all agencies involved and United Way Comal/Guadalupe County will provide information for further applications.”

