Man arrested for aggravated sexual assault under investigation for similar cases, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault on Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Jason Jay Galloway, 40, is accused of sexually and physically assaulting a woman after a date on Dec. 21. Police said Galloway strangled her in his vehicle until she was unconscious.

After multiple attempts to escape, police said the woman was able to break away and call 911.

On Tuesday, the SAPD Street Crimes Unit arrested Galloway at his home. Police said Galloway is being investigated for “similar sexual assault cases” and has a criminal history of assault and other misdemeanor charges.

Galloway denied the accusations while being put into a police unit outside SAPD headquarters.

“I’m innocent,” Galloway repeated. “Innocent until proven guilty.”

Police believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Galloway is urged to contact the SAPD Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

“No matter the time frame, it is very important for you to contact police,” SAPD spokesperson Emily Garvin said Tuesday. “It’s important to know that our Special Victims Unit works tirelessly to give these victims justice and ensure that our community is a safer place.”

