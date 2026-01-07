Bexar County DA’s Office dismisses sexual assault case against former San Antonio priest

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A former San Antonio Catholic priest’s aggravated sexual assault charge was dismissed Wednesday by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

George Ndungu, 45, was arrested by Bexar County sheriff’s deputies in September 2023. He was accused of sexually assaulting a church employee and parishioner after they came forward to the Archdiocese of San Antonio.

Ndungu’s attorney, Joseph Mick Aguilera, shared the case dismissal paperwork with KSAT on Wednesday. On it, the DA’s Office’s reason for case dismissal was “insufficient evidence.”

In March 2025, KSAT was in a Bexar County courtroom where Ndungu made an appearance.

During the hearing, former defense attorney Monica Guerrero argued that not all evidence had been turned over and that the Archdiocese of San Antonio’s records were critical to understanding how its internal investigation was conducted.

“This is essentially a criminal case where they conducted their own investigation, and the records that they are concealing from us are pertinent,” Guerrero said in March 2025.

The Archdiocese of San Antonio’s attorney, Isaac Huron, countered that the documents are private church matters and should not be subject to court review.

“It prevents us from courts or other parties looking into the internal workings of the church in terms of how it conducts investigations,” Huron said in March 2025, citing First Amendment protections.

At the time of Ndungu’s 2023 arrest, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said an employee of St. Rose Lima Catholic Church said Ndungu had done something inappropriate to her. The priest was then removed from the church, and a statement was put out to parishioners in case anyone else had other allegations.

A woman in her 70s came forward to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and said Ndungu sexually assaulted her on three occasions beginning in November 2022.

If convicted, Ndungu would have faced up to life in prison.

