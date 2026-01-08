Rifle found at Southwest Side park near elementary school leaves residents uneasy

SAN ANTONIO – A semi-automatic rifle discovered at a Southwest Side park has left nearby residents unsettled, particularly because the park sits next to an elementary school and is surrounded by homes.

The San Antonio Police Department said the firearm was found on Dec. 25 at Spicewood Park, near Spicewood Park Elementary School, prompting questions from neighbors about how the weapon ended up there.

A woman walking through the park made the discovery during a routine walk. Police later recovered the rifle, which they said was found along a trail at the park.

“It’s nonsense that shouldn’t happen,” said one nearby resident who asked not to be identified. “There are kids — you’ve got to be safe.”

Another resident said the close proximity to the school and neighborhood makes the discovery especially concerning.

“What was it doing there, so close to a school, so close to a park?” the resident said. “What was it used for? Another child could have been hurt. It doesn’t make me feel safe.”

Classes were not in session at Spicewood Park Elementary because students were on winter break at the time the rifle was found.

“Since it was found during Christmas break, was it staged there for something to happen?” one resident said. “There’s a lot of unknowns.”

The person who found the weapon didn’t want to speak on camera but told KSAT it was inside a bag and covered by a blanket. San Antonio police did not confirm those details and would not say whether the rifle was loaded or how long it had been at the park.

Police identified the firearm as an AR-10-style rifle, which is similar to an AR-15 but fires a larger-caliber round. Investigators said the weapon has not been reported stolen and has not been linked to any crimes.

Southwest Independent School District addressed the incident in a letter sent to parents, saying they have not received any threats and do not believe the firearm is connected to the school.

The district adds that Southwest ISD police have increased patrols in the area as a precaution.

“That’s good,” one resident said of the added patrols.

Other neighbors said they would like to see additional safety measures as a precaution.

“Cameras in the park, more SAPD just monitoring,” one resident said. “A lot of people don’t even know that park is back there.”

San Antonio police said the investigation remains active.

