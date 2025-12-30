Abandoned AR-10 found at park near Southwest ISD elementary school, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A semi-automatic firearm was discovered on Christmas Day at a park near a Southwest Independent School District elementary school, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The abandoned AR-10 was found around 11 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Fidelia Drive near Spicewood Park Elementary, police said.

A witness contacted authorities and San Antonio police recovered the weapon.

On Monday, SAPD said the weapon has not been reported as stolen and its owner has not been located.

It is unclear if the weapon was left by accident, ditched or hidden. KSAT has reached out to police for further clarification.

