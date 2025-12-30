Skip to main content
Juvenile crime numbers steady, but courts concerned over repeat offenses

Despite steady juvenile crime rates, judges worry about escalating behaviors and families losing hope

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – While juvenile crime numbers have remained fairly consistent over the last two years, courts are noticing other trends that have received less attention.

“We are seeing the same kids escalating,” Judge William ‘Cruz’ Shaw said. “Therefore, we have to be a little more tough with consequences for those behaviors.”

Wraparound services are provided to juveniles and their families to help them navigate solutions in court. Still, Shaw and his staff hope to reach these youths before their behavior worsens.

“If the crime is severe enough, they can go to prison,” Shaw said. “We need for them to understand that. This is not a game.”

In 2024, the total number of violent crimes committed by juveniles was 539. By October 2025, that number stood at 514, on track to be about the same as last year.

Shaw noted the numbers fluctuate throughout the year, especially when school is out, but his biggest concern is parents giving up on their children.

“Parents are saying I don’t want my child,” Shaw said. “Or making comments, they just can’t do it anymore.”

The court is committed to doing whatever it takes to keep parents involved and help get these kids back on the right track.

“We can’t give up on our kids. Regardless of why they are here,” Shaw said. “We have to continue to work with them.”

Below is a look at violent crime stats for the past three years:

20232024Oct. 2025 YTD
Murder/Manslaughter111214
Sexual Assault Related15185111
Robbery12411399
Aggravated Assault285329290
Totals: 571539514

