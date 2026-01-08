Skip to main content
Local News

SAPD: Woman arrested for alleged prostitution, unlicensed practice at North Side massage parlor

The department identified the woman as Carmen Brooke, 32

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Carmen Brooke's booking photo. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department arrested a woman accused of prostitution and unlicensed practice at a North Side massage parlor.

In a Thursday preliminary report, SAPD identified the woman as Carmen Brooke, 32.

Police officers had been previously notified about the parlor, located in the 11000 block of Huebner Road, involved in potential illegal activity, the department said.

SAPD’s Human Exploitation Unit later gathered enough evidence to charge Brooke with prostitution and unlicensed practice of massage therapy, the report states.

Further information was not readily available.

KSAT asked SAPD for the name of the parlor, but the department has yet to provide it.

