SAPD: Woman arrested for alleged prostitution, unlicensed practice at North Side massage parlor

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department arrested a woman accused of prostitution and unlicensed practice at a North Side massage parlor.

In a Thursday preliminary report, SAPD identified the woman as Carmen Brooke, 32.

Recommended Videos

Police officers had been previously notified about the parlor, located in the 11000 block of Huebner Road, involved in potential illegal activity, the department said.

SAPD’s Human Exploitation Unit later gathered enough evidence to charge Brooke with prostitution and unlicensed practice of massage therapy, the report states.

Further information was not readily available.

KSAT asked SAPD for the name of the parlor, but the department has yet to provide it.

More crime coverage on KSAT: