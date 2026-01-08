SAPD: Woman arrested for alleged prostitution, unlicensed practice at North Side massage parlor The department identified the woman as Carmen Brooke, 32 Carmen Brooke's booking photo. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department arrested a woman accused of prostitution and unlicensed practice at a North Side massage parlor.
In a Thursday preliminary report, SAPD identified the woman as Carmen Brooke, 32.
Police officers had been previously notified about the parlor, located in the 11000 block of Huebner Road, involved in potential illegal activity, the department said.
SAPD’s Human Exploitation Unit later gathered enough evidence to charge Brooke with prostitution and unlicensed practice of massage therapy, the report states.
Further information was not readily available.
KSAT asked SAPD for the name of the parlor, but the department has yet to provide it.
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.
