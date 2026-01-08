Former IRS employee from San Antonio receives 2-year prison sentence in false tax return investigation

SAN ANTONIO – A former Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employee from San Antonio has been sentenced to two years in prison in connection with a false tax return investigation.

Hector Cavazos, 63, was previously indicted on 27 counts of preparing false tax returns on Sept. 4, 2024, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. He later pleaded guilty to one count on July 1, 2025.

Recommended Videos

Cavazos had owned and operated a tax return business, where he assisted in the preparation of 61 false tax returns for 13 taxpayer-clients and one undercover agent for tax years 2016 to 2021.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Cavazos did not sign any returns as a paid preparer.

According to the Justice Department, the 61 violations amounted to a tax loss of $579,682.

In addition to the two-year prison sentence, Cavazos was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine. U.S. District Judge Fred Biery also barred Cavazos from assisting with tax returns.

Cavazos had been previously employed with the IRS until 1996, when he was arrested and charged with fraud in the Eastern District of California.

He later pleaded guilty to conspiracy and collusion with another person to defraud the U.S. and was sentenced to two months in prison back in November 2000.

Read also