Local News

Former Bexar County daycare employee arrested after injuring child, sheriff’s office says

Veronica Jimenez, 50, was arrested on a charge of injury to a child - reckless bodily injury, a state jail felony

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Veronica Jimenez (Bexar County Adult Detention Center)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A former employee at a daycare facility in north Bexar County was arrested and charged with injuring a child, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to the licensed daycare facility in north Bexar County.

Recommended Videos

The sheriff’s office said investigators reviewed surveillance video from inside a classroom, which showed then-employee Veronica Jimenez “forcefully grabbing a child by the arm, causing the child to strike their head on classroom furniture and fall to the floor.”

The child was medically evaluated for a head injury, the sheriff’s office said. The daycare facility’s management terminated Jimenez after reviewing the video and contacting authorities.

Investigators also interviewed Jimenez but “determined that Jimenez’s initial account of the incident was inconsistent with the video evidence,” the sheriff’s office said.

Jimenez, 50, was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a charge of injury to a child - reckless bodily injury, which is a state jail felony.

KSAT has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information, including where Jimenez was employed.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos