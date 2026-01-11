2 injured after domestic disturbance escalates to shooting on West Side, SAPD says

Officers were dispatched just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Robbins Point.

SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman were hospitalized after a domestic disturbance on the North Side escalated into a shooting, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Robbins Point.

Recommended Videos

Police at the scene told KSAT the two are living together, possibly in a common-law relationship.

SAPD said during the disturbance, the woman pointed a firearm at the man. The weapon was swatted away, police said, causing it to discharge once.

Both were hit by the bullet, police said. The woman was shot in the hand, and the man was shot in the stomach.

They each suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

Read also: