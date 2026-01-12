2 injured, alleged suspect flees after Northeast Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were injured, and an alleged suspect fled after a shooting at a Northeast Side birthday party, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting took place just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8600 block of Starcrest Drive, just north of Loop 410.

According to police, a fight broke out during the gathering, and a man pulled a gun and fired several shots. A woman was shot in the arm, and a man was shot in the leg.

The alleged suspect fled from the scene, SAPD said, but it is unclear if he was on foot or in a vehicle.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing. KSAT has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

Read more: