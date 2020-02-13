Didn’t get a reservation to the White Castle pop-up? You have another chance to score some sliders next week.

SAN ANTONIO – If you didn’t get a chance to reserve your spot for the White Castle pop-up restaurant (cue the sad violin music), fret not. You have another chance to get some slider goodness and help the San Antonio Food Bank.

White Castle said it has pledged to donate $15,000 to the San Antonio Food Bank.

For those who signed up for the Valentine’s pop-up dinner at H-E-B on Alamo Ranch Parkway this weekend, White Castle said it will donate a $10 contribution on behalf of each diner to the food bank.

If you weren’t able to get a reservation to taste the highly sought sliders, White Castle’s food truck, Crave Mobile, will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in the San Antonio Food Bank Parking lot at 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Parkway, the company said.

The Crave Mobile will give customers a stack of four sliders in exchange for a $5 donation to the food bank, White Castle said.

All the proceeds from Monday’s event will go toward the the $15,000 total.