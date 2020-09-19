Boozy country breakfast: Cracker Barrel adding alcohol to the menu at 600 restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – How does a double meat breakfast with double mimosas sound?

Fans of Cracker Barrel will soon have the option to pair booze with their meals as the chain plans to permanently add alcohol to the menu at hundreds of locations, according to multiple reports.

Cracker Barrel will add beer, wine and mimosas to the menu for the first time in its 51-year history, CNN has reported.

The chain tested out alcohol at 100 locations before the coronavirus pandemic, and the response was overwhelmingly possible.

“Our guests have told us that offering beer and wine would reduce the veto vote — that is, those guests who would choose Cracker Barrel for a given dining occasion, but ultimately go elsewhere because they would like to have a beer or a glass of wine with their meal — especially during weekend dinner,” Cracker Barrel told the TV news network.

The test locations were based in Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky, according to Fox News.

The chain told CNN that the drink options will be added at 600 locations nationwide by the end of the fiscal year.

Mimosa kits to go will be offered at select locations.