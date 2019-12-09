Diabetes drug investigated for possible cancer-causing contaminant

A popular diabetes drug is being investigated by the FDA for containing a possible cancer-causing agent.

WSB reports Metformin may contain the carcinogen N-Nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, which has led to previous recalls in blood pressure and heartburn medications.

According to the report, Metformin is used to control high blood pressure with Type 2 diabetes.

Nearly everyone is exposed to NDMA as it is a contaminant found in water and foods, but exposure to it over long periods may increase the risk of cancer, according to the FDA.

Despite the investigation, those who use Metformin are being told to continue taking it to keep their diabetes under control.

“It could be dangerous for patients with this serious condition to stop taking their metformin without first talking to their health care professional,” said Dr. Janet Woodcock of the FDA.