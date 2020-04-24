Nervous someone in your house has COVID-19? Here’s how to safely separate that person

Whether someone in your house has been diagnosed with COVID-19, or if you suspect they might have it and haven’t gotten tested, there are certain ways of separating that person and keeping areas clean, in order to limit the exposure of everyone else who lives in the home.

First of all, try to give the person who is sick a separate bedroom and bathroom, if possible, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.

The person who is sick should stay separated from other people in the home as much as possible.

So, how exactly will you do it?

Separate bedroom and bathroom

If that person is well enough to clean their own space, provide them with personal cleaning supplies to do so. Supplies include tissues, paper towels, cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants.

If someone besides the person who is sick must clean up after them, only clean the area when needed, such as when the area is soiled. It’s important to limit contact with the person who is sick as much as possible.

Shared bathroom

It’s important that the person who is sick cleans and disinfects after themselves after each use. If they are too sick to do so, the caregiver should wait as long as they can before cleaning and disinfecting — unless a member of the household needs to use the bathroom soon after, in which case the bathroom should be cleaned immediately.

Food

The person who is sick should be fed or eat in their designated room, if possible.

When washing dishes after someone who is sick has used them, the caregiver should be sure to handle all of it with gloves. Those dishes should also be washed in soap and hot water or in a dishwasher. Be sure to clean your hands after handling used items and after taking off the gloves.

Trash

The person who is sick should have a dedicated, lined trash can. Whoever removes the garbage bag should use gloves while handling and disposing of the trash, and wash hands immediately after.

