Top US health officials preside over COVID-19 vaccination kick- off event

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams will hold a press conference alongside faculty and administrators at George Washington University Hospital and the GW Medical Faculty Associates as part of the National Ceremonial COVID-19 Vaccination Kick Off Event.

The event comes as the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history got underway as health workers in select hospitals rolled up their sleeves for shots to protect them from COVID-19 and start beating back the pandemic — a day of optimism even as the nation’s death toll neared 300,000.

“I feel hopeful today. Relieved,” said critical case nurse Sandra Lindsay after getting a shot in the arm at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York.

Shipments of precious frozen vials of vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech began arriving at hospitals around the country Monday.

“This is the light at the end of the tunnel. But it’s a long tunnel,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said as he watched Lindsay’s vaccination via video.