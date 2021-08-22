San Antonio Market to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised beneficiaries

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups -- not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The San Antonio Market will begin offering on Monday an additional dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised beneficiaries, officials said.

In a release, the San Antonio Military Health System said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people whose immune systems are compromised moderately to severely can receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“People who have weakened immune systems are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness,” the release said. “CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time.”

On Monday, the San Antonio Market will begin offering the additional dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised beneficiaries based on the following criteria:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for solid tumors or cancers of the blood.

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

To receive the additional dose, officials said a same-day appointment can be made on TRICARE Online or by calling the appointment line at 210-916-9900, or stop by without an appointment during weekly walk-in hours 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays or 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at BAMC’s COVID-19 vaccination site in the Training Support Center.

Ad

The site is located on main post Fort Sam Houston, building 4110, at 2536 Garden Avenue.

Additional doses will only be administered at the Training Support Center on Fort Sam Houston at this time, officials said.

Anyone who has additional questions or feels they meet the criteria, but their condition is not listed should contact their provider team.

For more information, visit the CDC’s website here.