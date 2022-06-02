Some things you can do to make your home feel more relaxing

There are several things you can do to make your home feel more relaxing.

Home renovating can be a fun project. But did you know the right living environment can put you in a better mood?

According to Mallory Micetich, a home care expert at Angi, there are several things you can do make your home feel more relaxing.

When it comes to paint jobs, go for natural tones to cultivate that feeling in your environment. Look for shades of white, gray, taupe, cool blues, and natural greens for a beautiful spa-like look and feel.

Lighting is also a huge factor when it comes to the overall feeling of your home. Letting in as much natural light as possible will not only make a brighter living area, it’ll also allow house plants to thrive, which have been proven to boost moods and reduce stress.

Scents are another great way to bring a relaxing feeling into your home. Try using candles and essential oil diffusers or incense. to improve the scent of your home. Any scent that you love can boost your mood.

And lastly, be sure to de-clutter. An over packed house tends to cause stress and anxiety. It also makes it more difficult to keep things clean and tidy. Going through your belongings and only keeping what you love and use will go a long way in cultivating a relaxing environment.