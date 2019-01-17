Dermal filler makes hands look youthful again

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - There are all kinds of cosmetic options to make your face look more youthful. Now, a dermal filler that’s been used to fill wrinkles and plump lips for 20 years has been approved for hands that are showing aging.

Renee Gilbert is 62. She works hard to keep her face and body youthful, but says her hands were an age give-away.

“I felt my hands were getting very bony and very veiny and that they were possibly showing my age,” Gilbert said.

The back of the hands naturally lose volume as we age. With its new FDA approval, Restylane Lyft is now given in four to five subcutaneous injections. It’s hyaluronic acid, a natural substance in the skin that gives it fullness but goes away as we age.

“It picks up water and you can get a very nice firm, but gentle look to the hands, and the second way is it does stimulate collagen production,” said Ava Shamban, MD, Owner of AVA MD and Skin 5.

The back of the hands get a massage to spread the fluid evenly. It takes about a half hour, and there’s no pain or recovery time. The effect is immediate and sustained. This is before, and three weeks after treatment.

Dr. Shamban said, “Then it acts almost like a pillow, and so all the veins and the tendons sink deep, back where they’re supposed to be. You don’t see it.”

She’s thrilled with results.

Gilbert said, “This is an excellent option that brings in some youthfulness to the hands.”

She says her friends are lining up to get the treatment, too.

The Restylane Lyft lasts six to 12 months but does require a maintenance schedule. Side effects can include mild and temporary swelling, itching, redness, and bruising at the injection site. Costs vary significantly according to location of the clinic, but range between 600 and 850 dollars a syringe, and you’ll probably need one to three syringes a hand.

