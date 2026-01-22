🏁 Things to do this weekend: Monster Jam, Wild West Wildlife Festival, Locals Day at San Antonio Zoo

Can you believe we’re already nearly a month into the new year? Whether you’re a local or just visiting, this weekend offers a variety of events that you won’t want to miss.

The iconic Monster Jam competition returns to the Alamo City this Saturday with high-energy monster truck action for fans of all ages. As for Sunday, Bexar County residents can get discounted admission to the San Antonio Zoo as part of Locals Day.

Here’s a closer look at what’s happening this weekend in the San Antonio area:

Thursday, Jan. 22

MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE: The band is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. For tickets, click The band is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. For tickets, click here

Happening over the weekend:

CULINARIA’S RESTAURANT WEEKS: Culinaria’s Restaurant Weeks is set to return to the Alamo City, offering two weeks of special menus and dining deals across the city from Jan. 17-31. To check out a list of participating restaurants, click Culinaria’s Restaurant Weeks is set to return to the Alamo City, offering two weeks of special menus and dining deals across the city from Jan. 17-31. To check out a list of participating restaurants, click here

DREAMWEEK SAN ANTONIO: The annual city-wide summit will take place now through Jan. 31. This year’s theme is #Revelations. To view a list of DreamWeek events happening in San Antonio, click The annual city-wide summit will take place now through Jan. 31. This year’s theme is #Revelations. To view a list of DreamWeek events happening in San Antonio, click here

GEOLOGY JANUARY: Now through Jan. 25, San Antonio Parks and Rec will host Geology January. Activities will include a rock and fossil collection exhibit, a cave geology presentation, program classes and much more. For a full list of events, click Now through Jan. 25, San Antonio Parks and Rec will host Geology January. Activities will include a rock and fossil collection exhibit, a cave geology presentation, program classes and much more. For a full list of events, click here

HELLO KITTY MARKET: Hello Kitty fans won’t want to miss this. A Hello Kitty Market is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and noon to 5 p.m. on Jan. 25 inside South Park Mall. For more details, click Hello Kitty fans won’t want to miss this. A Hello Kitty Market is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and noon to 5 p.m. on Jan. 25 inside South Park Mall. For more details, click here

MONSTER JAM: The iconic Monster Jam competition returns to San Antonio with shows scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Alamodome. Families can enjoy watching amazing stunts from 12,000-pound trucks standing on their wheels and flying in the air. For more information on tickets, click The iconic Monster Jam competition returns to San Antonio with shows scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Alamodome. Families can enjoy watching amazing stunts from 12,000-pound trucks standing on their wheels and flying in the air. For more information on tickets, click here

Friday, Jan. 23

CHRIS THILE: The singer-songwriter will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the H-E-B Performance Hall. Click The singer-songwriter will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the H-E-B Performance Hall. Click here for more information on how to get tickets for the performance.

SCOOTER’S COFFEE GRAND OPENING: The new coffee shop will celebrate the grand opening of its Balcones Heights location by offering a sweet deal to the first 100 customers. Scooter’s Coffee, located at 4443 Fredericksburg Road, will offer free drinks for one week for the first 100 customers on the shop’s app. The coffee shop will also offer free swag to guests while supplies last. Scooter’s Coffee will open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, click The new coffee shop will celebrate the grand opening of its Balcones Heights location by offering a sweet deal to the first 100 customers. Scooter’s Coffee, located at 4443 Fredericksburg Road, will offer free drinks for one week for the first 100 customers on the shop’s app. The coffee shop will also offer free swag to guests while supplies last. Scooter’s Coffee will open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, click here

Saturday, Jan. 24

AQUARIOUS PARTY: The stars say it’s Aquarius season, and if you’re into that sort of thing, The Cove is hosting a Zodiac Star Party from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 606 W Cypress St. The family-friendly event invites guests to dress in the cosmic color blue, enjoy live music, enter a free raffle, savor cosmic cupcakes while supplies last. For more information, click The stars say it’s Aquarius season, and if you’re into that sort of thing, The Cove is hosting a Zodiac Star Party from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 606 W Cypress St. The family-friendly event invites guests to dress in the cosmic color blue, enjoy live music, enter a free raffle, savor cosmic cupcakes while supplies last. For more information, click here

FARMERS MARKET: Find fresh, seasonal produce and more during Pearl’s Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. More information can be found Find fresh, seasonal produce and more during Pearl’s Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. More information can be found here

LEAGUE ONE VOLLEYBALL: LOVB Austin and LOVB Houston will face off Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets for the exciting professional volleyball match can be found LOVB Austin and LOVB Houston will face off Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets for the exciting professional volleyball match can be found here

LED ZEPPELIN 2: Enjoy a night of classic rock as Led Zeppelin 2 returns to the Aztec Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for the show can be found Enjoy a night of classic rock as Led Zeppelin 2 returns to the Aztec Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for the show can be found here

WILD WEST WILDLIFE FESTIVAL: The Briscoe Western Art Museum will hold a free community day on Jan. 24. All activities will center on Western wildlife, highlighting Texas habitats and animal species. More information can be found The Briscoe Western Art Museum will hold a free community day on Jan. 24. All activities will center on Western wildlife, highlighting Texas habitats and animal species. More information can be found here

Sunday, Jan. 25

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO : If you’re looking for plans on Sunday, the : If you’re looking for plans on Sunday, the San Antonio Zoo will provide discounted admission for Bexar County residents as part of Locals Day. Guests can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MAKERS MARKET: Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found here

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The Silver and Black will play against the New Orleans Pelicans at 6 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. This game will include The Silver and Black will play against the New Orleans Pelicans at 6 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. This game will include Salute Night and Army Night as part of the Spurs’ promotional and themed events. Tickets for the game are available here

