New developer buys historic Lone Star Brewery site in San Antonio, plans collaborative redevelopment

SAN ANTONIO – Southstar, a New Braunfels-based real estate development firm, announced Friday that it has purchased the historic Lone Star Brewery site in San Antonio.

In a message posted on its website, Thad Rutherford, president and CEO of Southstar, expressed the company’s commitment to honoring the brewery’s legacy and working with the community to shape the site’s future.

“Many passionate San Antonians have worked for years to protect and further the story of Lone Star. That work matters,” Rutherford said. “We will build on it, nurture it and together to create a new part of the Lone Star story.”

The company described the site as a complex opportunity to connect neighbors better and create “spaces that are needed” in San Antonio.

The redevelopment aims to find synergies with several ongoing projects in San Antonio, including the new downtown sports and entertainment district and VIA Metropolitan Transit’s transit-oriented development.

Plans are still in the early stages, but Southstar acknowledged the project’s complexity and the importance of community involvement.

“Complex development can only be successful if we’re all ready to join the conversation and commit to a shared vision,” Rutherford said. “For us, the goal is to shape a new future for Lone Star that includes everyone. That our children will proudly talk about with future generations.”

The sale ends years of uncertainty for the Southtown landmark, putting new momentum behind one of San Antonio’s most closely watched redevelopment sites.

