New drone footage shows empty site of former ITC building months after demolition

SAN ANTONIO – New video captured by KSAT’s Drone 12 highlights the now-empty site of the former Institute of Texan Cultures building in downtown San Antonio.

Video captured on Thursday shows the Brutalist-style structure at the southeast corner of Hemisfair completely gone months after demolition.

The video shows a field that’s been flattened and treated for future development.

The former ITC building, which was built ahead of the 1968 World’s Fair, sat in the path of the city’s plans for a multi-billion-dollar sports and entertainment district, nicknamed Project Marvel.

City renderings of the district show a new Spurs arena and mixed-use development in the same area.

The city council voted unanimously on Thursday to submit an offer to buy a cluster of federal properties near Hemisfair using $30 million, plus $120,000 in closing costs, both provided by the Spurs.

The three parcels include a federal office building on East César E. Chávez Boulevard and two parking lots across the street.

The City of San Antonio would own the properties but eventually lease them to private developers to create a combination of hotel, retail, hospitality, housing and office space.

The demolition process started after the 15th Court of Appeals denied the San Antonio Conservation Society’s bid to stop the demolition in May.

The Conversation Society had been fighting against the University of Texas at San Antonio and the city, arguing that the demolition violates historical preservation laws. Despite their efforts, demolition continued.

