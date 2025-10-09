Reduced to rubble: New drone footage captures the little left of the ITC building in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – New video captured by KSAT’s Drone 12 highlights the near-total demolition of the Institute of Texan Cultures building in downtown San Antonio.

Video captured on Thursday shows the majority of the Brutalist-style structure reduced to rubble at the southeast corner of Hemisfair.

The building, which was built ahead of the 1968 World’s Fair, sat in the path of the city’s plans for a multi-billion-dollar sports and entertainment district, nicknamed Project Marvel.

City renderings of the district show a new Spurs arena and mixed-use development in the same area.

The demolition progress started after the 15th Court of Appeals denied the San Antonio Conservation Society’s bid to stop the demolition in May.

The Conversation Society had been fighting against the University of Texas at San Antonio and the city, arguing that the demolition violates historical preservation laws. Despite their efforts, demolition continued.

The building’s demolition is part of a larger development plan, but the Conversation Society had hoped it could be preserved and included in the city’s proposed Project Marvel plans.

Coming up in the Nov. 4 election, voters will decide on two Bexar County propositions related to the Spurs’ potential relocation to a new arena.

