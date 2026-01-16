PHOTOS: Selena pop-up exhibit opens at GRAMMY Museum

(L-R) John Ortiz, Jason Thomas Gordon, St. Jude patient, Suzette Quintanilla, Marcella Quintanilla, Chris Pérez and Tom Carolan attend Reel To Reel: Selena y Los Dinos at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on January 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, California – The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, California, is hosting a special pop-up exhibition on the life of Selena Quintanilla-Perez, for a limited time only.

“Selena: From Texas to the World” will be open from now until March 16, 2026, according to the GRAMMY Museum website.

Recommended Videos

Chris Perez and Suzette Quintanilla attend Reel To Reel: Selena y Los Dinos at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on January 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (2026 The Recording Academy)

Suzette Quintanilla and Chris Perez attend Reel To Reel: Selena y Los Dinos at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on January 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (2026 The Recording Academy)

The pop star was known for her success as a Tejano artist and her iconic fashion style, from glittery bustiers to red lipstick. More than thirty years after her tragic death in March 1995, her legacy is still felt.

>>> WATCH: Siempre Selena: Celebrating a Legacy

Highlights of the exhibit include:

The outfit Selena wore on the cover of “Amor Prohibido,” complete with her signature gold hoop earrings

The white beaded Lillie Rubin gown Selena wore to the 1994 GRAMMY Awards

Selena’s GRAMMY Award and Lifetime Achievement Award

Instruments played by Selena’s siblings Suzette Quintanilla (drums) and A.B. Quintanilla III (bass), as well as husband Chris Pérez (guitars)

Selena’s microphone, still marked with her red lipstick

Hand-drawn fashion designs from her teenage years

Selena’s personal cell phone

The GRAMMY Museum said this exhibit was made in collaboration with Selena’s and the CEO/President of Q-Productions and Executor of The Selena Estate, Suzette Quintanilla.

When you purchase tickets to the museum online, they are good for 30 days from the time of purchase.

The website said children from under 1 to 17 get in free, and there are discounts for students, military and seniors.

Read more on KSAT: